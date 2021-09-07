Lichfield’s MP says there is further uncertainty emerging over the northern leg of the controversial HS2 rail line.

The Phase 2b section, which is scheduled to connect Crewe to Manchester, has previously been given a red ‘unachievable’ rating by the Government’s Infrastructure Projects Authority.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant tabled a written question to the Department of Transport over the extent to which the move would impact on plans for HS2 services to go north of Birmingham.

Andrew Stephenson MP, the minister with direct for responsibility, replied that “no decision had yet been taken”.

Andrew Stephenson MP and Michael Fabricant MP during a visit to HS2 sites around Lichfield

“HS2 Phase 2b is at a much earlier stage of development than other phases of the HS2 project, with baseline cost and schedule information still being finalised. “It is also being looked at as part of the Integrated Rail Plan, which will soon outline exactly how major rail projects, including HS2 phase 2b and other transformational projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to deliver the reliable train services that passengers across the North and Midlands need and deserve. “This will provide further certainty on issues like phasing on HS2 Phase 2b, which, together with approvals on baseline cost and schedule information, will allow the project to proceed to its next stage and in turn improve delivery confidence.” Andrew Stephenson MP

But Mr Fabricant said the response demonstrated the continued doubt over the scale of the high speed rail project.