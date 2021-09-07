Two local companies are celebrating after being chosen to appear on a national list highlighting the best of small businesses.

Rachel Brown and Ruth Redgate

Chakra Kids and Mercia Food Hub have been included in the Small Biz 100 in the run up to Small Business Saturday later this year.

Each of the companies on the list will be highlighted as part of a bid to encourage people to support such organisations in their communities.

Rachel Brown, founder of Chakra Kids – which uses holistic methods to empower primary aged children to manage their emotions and self-belief – said:

“I am honoured and incredibly excited to be part of Small Biz 100 2021. It offers such a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of my business and children’s mental health. “I am here to change children’s lives for the better, to see them smile, to hear them say ‘I am amazing’ and Small Biz 100, through support, networking and the many promotional opportunities offered, will enable me to get my message out into the world, step into the next level and impact as many children as possible, which I believe is more important than ever following the pandemic.” Rachel Brown, Chakra Kids

Ruth Redgate, founder of online farmers’ market Mercia Food Hub, said:

“To be selected as part of this year’s Small Biz 100 is an honour. Celebrating small businesses is a huge part of what I do. Giving them our support is vital – not only to keep them going, but also for the value they bring to the local communities they serve. “The opportunity to be showcased will make all the difference to my own business, giving it the chance to grow and further develop along with my suppliers. “Being part of Small Biz 100 means sharing the space and opportunity with other amazing businesses, showing exactly how diverse our economy is, and it gives the younger generation the chance to see the potential, to find out what else they could do, and maybe even encourage them to start their own business.” Ruth Redgate, Mercia Food Hub

For more information about Small Business Saturday and to see all the companies featured as part of Small Biz 100, visit www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said: