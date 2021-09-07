An exhibition telling the stories of patients who have received care from the Midlands Air Ambulance team is coming to Lichfield.

Mission Critical will be at Beacon Park on 11th and 12th September.

The photography exhibition was commissioned by the lifesaving service to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The outdoor showcase will feature black and white images by Nik Hartley, who has previously worked for the likes of British Vogue, Elle Italia and Tommy Hilfiger.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“For our 30th anniversary we wanted to showcase our service in a different way, and we are delighted with the photography captured by the talented Nik Hartley – it’s stunning and powerful. “This exhibition will help us commemorate 30 years of lifesaving service, while also celebrating the courage and bravery of former patients who have been treated by our specialist crew by telling their survival stories. “We hope that this activity will put a spotlight on our lifesaving service.” Emma Gray, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For more details visit midlandsairambulance.com/events/mission-critical-exhibition.