The cabinet member leading plans for a new leisure centre in Lichfield says she is “optimistic” funding will be found to make the project a reality.
Lichfield District Council is hoping to build a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.
But a report to a meeting of the cabinet last night (7th September) revealed that a funding gap for the scheme remained a “substantial risk”.
The council has committed £5million to the project, but with an overall cost of £11.65million now being put forward, one community group warned of the potential of another Friarsgate scenario.
But Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, said she believed the money would be forthcoming for this scheme.
“The team are working tirelessly to ensure Lichfield gets the new leisure centre that is proposed – we will push for any funding that we can.
“We are committed to doing everything we can and there are other funding options we can pursue, such as the Local Enterprise Partnerships.
“A decision will need to be made in the new year if funding does not materialise, but we are optimistic within the project team that we will be able to bring a new leisure centre to Lichfield.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Original plans for the new leisure facility would have seen a total bill of £17million.
But the project has now been scaled back with elements such as indoor courts for squash and badminton dropped.
“The funders of last resort”
Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said he was keen to ensure the council would not end up footing the total bill for the leisure centre if financial support – including an application to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund – was not forthcoming.
“Given local authority already proposed to borrow £5million, I’m not sure we can be criticised for underfunding this when it was always envisaged to be jointly funded.
“I hope that we can identify what further avenues or partners might be open and whether our current leisure partner may be willing to partner in delivering this given their loss of an amenity at Friary Grange.
“It cannot be that we as the local authority once again become the funders of last resort, which leads us potentially down the Friarsgate route.
“We must find a way to fund this jointly. We are willing partners, there is a deliverable and viable scheme on the table and if we press ahead to outline planning permission then this scheme is shovel-ready.
“I encourage the cabinet member to continue seeking financial partners to deliver this scheme which is what is desperately wanted.”Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council
It’s quite simple, if you can’t afford to replace the existing facility then keep it open! This proposed new facility looks rubbish anyway, no sports centre, no indoor courts, nothing. Just a swimming pool/gym and we can’t even afford that! Utter joke.
Oh god….is this the same finding process that led to Friarsgate collapsing?
Very little chance of getting money from Levelling Up:
Islington 3
Kingston upon Thames 3
Lambeth 3
Lichfield 3
Mid Suffolk 3
Mid Sussex 3
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/966137/Levelling_Up_Fund_list_of_local_authorities_by_priority_category.xlsx
5.3 Using this index, places have been placed into category 1, 2, or 3, with
category 1 representing places with the highest levels of identified need. These
bandings will form part of our criteria for assessing bids, as set out in paragraph
7.1. While preference will be given to bids from higher priority areas, the bandings
do not represent eligibility criteria, nor the amount or number of bids a place can
submit. Bids from categories 2 and 3 will still be considered for funding on their
merits of deliverability, value for money and strategic fit, and could still be successful if they are of exceptionally high quality.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/966138/Levelling_Up_prospectus.pdf
