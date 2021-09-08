The cabinet member leading plans for a new leisure centre in Lichfield says she is “optimistic” funding will be found to make the project a reality.

Lichfield District Council is hoping to build a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

But a report to a meeting of the cabinet last night (7th September) revealed that a funding gap for the scheme remained a “substantial risk”.

The council has committed £5million to the project, but with an overall cost of £11.65million now being put forward, one community group warned of the potential of another Friarsgate scenario.

But Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, said she believed the money would be forthcoming for this scheme.

Cllr Liz Little

“The team are working tirelessly to ensure Lichfield gets the new leisure centre that is proposed – we will push for any funding that we can. “We are committed to doing everything we can and there are other funding options we can pursue, such as the Local Enterprise Partnerships. “A decision will need to be made in the new year if funding does not materialise, but we are optimistic within the project team that we will be able to bring a new leisure centre to Lichfield.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Original plans for the new leisure facility would have seen a total bill of £17million.

But the project has now been scaled back with elements such as indoor courts for squash and badminton dropped.

A plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

“The funders of last resort”

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said he was keen to ensure the council would not end up footing the total bill for the leisure centre if financial support – including an application to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund – was not forthcoming.

Cllr Rob Strachan