Chasetown FC found out first hand why Halesowen Town are top of the early season table as they fell to a 4-1 home defeat.

Chasetown v Halesowen Town. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars had an early warning of what was to come when the visitors struck the post.

But The Yeltz didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal when Chris Lait was put through to slot home.

The rest of the half was played without either team having many clear-cut chances until Joey Butlin fired a rocket into the far corner to make it 1-1.

Halesowen started the second half strongly with Jamie Molyneux crossing for Kyle Finn to net.

Chasetown came close to equalising when a corner found Luke McGinnell, but his shot was blocked on the line by a defender.

Halesowen extended their lead when a counter attack was squared to Lait, who grabbed his second of the game to make it 3-1.

Chasetown came close to reducing the deficit when Jack Langston curled a shot towards the top corner, only for the visiting goalkeeper to push the ball over the bar.

The visitors wrapped up their victory six minutes from time when Harry White slotted home a rebound after Curtis Pond had got a strong palm to the initial shot.