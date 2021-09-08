County council chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to take up their flu vaccine over the coming months.

Residents including those aged over 50, pregnant women, front line health care staff and school age children are all being offered the free vaccine.

The Covid-19 booster programme will run alongside the flu programme with eligible people invited to get their booster six months after their second dose of the vaccine.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“It’s important that as many people as possible get their flu jab this year to help protect themselves and the most vulnerable in their communities. “The risk of catching flu could be higher this year due to the lower circulation of the virus last winter and this could lead to more people falling ill and needing to go to hospital which will put strain on our local healthcare services in addition to the Covid-19 pressures. “The flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster are there to give protection to those most vulnerable of getting seriously ill from these viruses. “So please, if you are eligible, take up the offer and get your flu and Covid booster jabs when called forward.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Venues providing the flu vaccine this winter will include practices, pharmacies and schools.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, vaccine programme clinical lead for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said:

“Last year’s flu vaccination programme was the most successful on record with more than 80% take-up which undoubtedly helped the NHS cope with winter pressures and stopped many people from becoming ill. We aim to repeat or even improve upon that this year. “We urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated when their opportunity arises. “Despite supply chain issues requiring some early clinics to be rescheduled, we are confident we shall be able to deliver another successful flu vaccination campaign that keeps as many people as possible healthy during the winter.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

More information about the flu vaccine can be found on the NHS website.