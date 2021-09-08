Fans will be taken on a journey through the music and life of Dame Julie Andrews at a show in Lichfield.

Julie Madly Deeply

Julie Madly Deeply will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 19th September.

Created and performed by Sarah-Louise Young and her collaborator Michael Roulsten, the cabaret performance sees songs intertwined with stories and anecdotes.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We are thrilled that the hills will be alive in Lichfield with the sound of laughter and singalongs in this big-hearted, warm and joyous tribute. “With rave reviews, Julie Madly Deeply has been a hit all over the world with fans both old and new. “We’re delighted to be bringing it to The Hub as part of our exciting autumn programme of events and exhibitions, which has something for everyone to enjoy.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.