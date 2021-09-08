Picture: Ruben de Rijcke

Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked not to leave car engines running outside school gates.

The plea is part of a campaign by Staffordshire Police which also includes road safety reminders for those dropping off and picking up children.

PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said as well as ensuring they avoid parking dangerously, drivers should also think about the environment they are creating for schoolchildren.