Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked not to leave car engines running outside school gates.
The plea is part of a campaign by Staffordshire Police which also includes road safety reminders for those dropping off and picking up children.
PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said as well as ensuring they avoid parking dangerously, drivers should also think about the environment they are creating for schoolchildren.
“A common issue is drivers leaving their engine running when waiting for their children.
“Idling increases the amount of exhaust fumes in the air and therefore reduces the air quality around the school where children are walking.
“Consider the environment and the health of the local community and turn the engine off when you’re parked up.”
I thought idling your engine had been made illegal anyway?
