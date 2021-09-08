Police are trying to trace a group of young men in connection with fires that were deliberately started in Fazeley.

The incidents happened at around 8.30pm yesterday (7th September at the Tameside Local Nature Reserve off Fazeley Road.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The fires eventually spread and merged causing one large fire covering a substantial amount of land. “They were started by a group of around five young males. “Tameside Local Nature Reserve is home to a wealth of wildlife and this deliberate act of destruction to their habitat will no doubt have a detrimental effect.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 111 of 8th September.