A group of lay ministers have been commissioned by the Bishop of Lichfield at a service in the city.
Nineteen people will take up roles as Readers – who teach faith and are leaders in church and in society – in church communities across the Diocese of Lichfield.
They were admitted to office by The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave at a special service at Lichfield Cathedral.
“Readers are a vital part of the ministry of the whole people of God so it was excellent to be able to admit these 19 lay people into new areas of ministry.
“They have had to be particularly resilient because of the disruption to their training – and their parishes – caused by the pandemic.
“This will stand them in good stead as they play key roles in serving their churches and communities to bring hope in the changing landscape we find ourselves in.”The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield