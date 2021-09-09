Liam Condon
Liam Condon

The first in an autumn series of evening organ recitals at Lichfield Cathedral will feature Liam Condon.

The cathedral’s assistant organist will perform at 7.15pm tomorrow (10th September).

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased on the door.

