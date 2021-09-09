The first in an autumn series of evening organ recitals at Lichfield Cathedral will feature Liam Condon.
The cathedral’s assistant organist will perform at 7.15pm tomorrow (10th September).
Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased on the door.
