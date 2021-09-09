A 125-year-old Aston Villa season ticket is expected to net a big price when it goes up for auction in Lichfield.

The Aston Villa season ticket from the 1896-97 season

The card from the 1896-97 campaign was owned by AB Kender of Lodge Road in Birmingham.

It was the season when the club won both the Football League and the FA Cup and moved to their current Villa Park home.

Now kept in a double-sided frame, the green leather folder opens out to list first and reserve team fixtures agains the likes of Wolves, Liverpool, Everton, Stoke and Sheffield Wednesday.

It will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 20th September where it is expected to fetch between £500 and £700.

“Mr Kender paid 10/6 for the season ticket – factoring in inflation, a sum worth the equivalent of about £70 today. “He must have thought that a price well worth paying when watching his team in such thrilling form week upon week. “Not only has the season ticket survived for 125 years, it’s also in wonderful condition – an especially nice piece of memorabilia for any Aston Villa fan.” Richard Winterton

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.