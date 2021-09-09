The Peace Pole at Ridgeway Primary School

Pupils at a Burntwood primary school have seen a new ‘peace garden’ installed after their creative skills impressed judges in a competition.

The youngsters from Ridgeway Primary School took part in a Peace Pole contest where they were asked to showcase

Helen Woodward, from the school, said:

“In the middle of the last lockdown when children couldn’t attend school, they entered a competition where they designed a special garden they could imagine in our school grounds. “Life then was all about staying in, no playtime, no freedom and life certainly seemed isolating. “However, the children had amazing imaginations to produce such wonderful designs.” Helen Woodward, Ridgeway Primary School

The children and teachers initially thought their win meant they would have the Peace Pole installed – but there were more surprises in store.

“A lovely man called David Henn from the local rotary club came to deliver the Peace Pole we had won and asked to see the garden area where the pole would be going. “I took him down to the garden and David talked about the winning entry and how he thought it would look in our school. “He then told us the wonderful news that not only had we won the Peace Pole, but we’d also be having the garden design actually created on our school grounds.” Helen Woodward, Ridgeway Primary School

The Peace Pole initiative is designed to promote wellbeing by giving people an area for tranquility for reflection.