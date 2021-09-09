The Duchess of Gloucester has unveiled a memorial stone to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Army Dental Corps.
A ceremony was held at the National Memorial Arboretum yesterday (8th September).
The dental corps has taken care of the Army’s dental health since 1921 and is currently made up of around 80 dentists.
The Army’s chief dental officer, Colonel Tim Davies, said the pandemic had shown the ability of personnel to adapt to challenges.
“Covid-19 has had a dramatic effect on UK dentistry and in many ways initially it came to a halt. However, it didn’t come to a halt with military dentistry because although we were initially restricted by the availability of PPE, we endeavoured to ensure our military personnel deploying on operations were as dentally fit as possible.”Colonel Tim Davies