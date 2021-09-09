The Duchess of Gloucester has unveiled a memorial stone to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Army Dental Corps.

The memorial stone being unveiled by the Duchess of Gloucester

A ceremony was held at the National Memorial Arboretum yesterday (8th September).

The dental corps has taken care of the Army’s dental health since 1921 and is currently made up of around 80 dentists.

The Army’s chief dental officer, Colonel Tim Davies, said the pandemic had shown the ability of personnel to adapt to challenges.