A £1.13million boost to a service that deals with planning applications will relieve pressure on staff, a Lichfield District Council cabinet member has said.

The local authority’s cabinet agreed plans to restructure its development management team at a meeting yesterday (7th September).

The additional funding will be introduced in the period up to 2026 and will aim to increase capacity, add extra training and create new roles.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for development management, said the service had seen a significant increase in demand.

Cllr Angela Lax

“Our development management team has been dealing with a 26 percent increase in its workload over the past year, which has resulted in some delays and complaints from residents and developers. “Bringing in a new structure and posts should relieve much of the pressure on the team. It will also make sure we have the experience in-house to deal with upcoming major planning applications. “We are confident the changes will lead to faster processing times and better customer service, which should boost overall satisfaction with the service.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

A report to the meeting revealed the current challenges facing the development management team were impacting “significantly on the well-being and morale” of staff.