Lichfield will celebrate the 312th birthday of one of its most famous sons next week.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum will mark the occasion on 18th September with cake, craft activities and events as part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days celebrations.

Samuel Johnson’s birthday will also be marked with a civic ceremony at 12noon on Market Square.

A spokesperson said:

“The theme for this year’s Heritage Open Days is Edible England, and the museum will be exploring this with food themed works from the Lichfield Poets and tales from local storyteller, Christine Genders. “The museum will also host free family activities in a gazebo outside on Market Street.” Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum spokesperson

For more details visit www.samueljohnsonbirthplace.org.uk.