Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of major disruption to services on the northbound cross city line.
The issue has been caused by overhead line damage near Gravelly Hill.
Around 1.7km of cable have been impacted by the incident which will see no northbound trains run today (9th September).
Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s interim central route director, said:
“I’m really sorry we’re unable to give passengers the service they expect and deserve.
“Our engineers are working as fast as they can to fix the fault with the overhead electric cables.
“While this is taking place I’d urge anyone travelling today to check with National Rail Enquiries or West Midlands Railway before they set off for the latest information.”Denise Wetton