The Rail Minister has been pressed in Parliament on proposals to establish a new passenger service linking Lichfield to Alrewas and Burton.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant told Chris Heaton-Harris that the plans had been backed by other key figures across the region.
The Minister said he would visit the city to see first-hand how the proposals would work.
“We have received the bid for the restoration of passenger services between Lichfield and other places in Round 3 of the Restoring Your Railways Fund, and I very much look forward to my forthcoming visit.”Chris Heaton-Harris MP
Mr Fabricant said factors such as the proposed use of a hydrogen-powered train on the route added to the benefit of creating the link, which would also improve access to the National Memorial Arboretum.
“I nudged the rail minister in Parliament regarding the bid to establish a regular passenger rail service between Lichfield, Alrewas, and Burton to relieve congestion on the A38.
“I thought it important to invite him up to Lichfield to see for himself the advantages such a service would bring.”Michael Fabricant MP