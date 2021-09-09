The Rail Minister has been pressed in Parliament on proposals to establish a new passenger service linking Lichfield to Alrewas and Burton.

The existing tracks out of Lichfield towards Alrewas and Burton

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant told Chris Heaton-Harris that the plans had been backed by other key figures across the region.

The Minister said he would visit the city to see first-hand how the proposals would work.

“We have received the bid for the restoration of passenger services between Lichfield and other places in Round 3 of the Restoring Your Railways Fund, and I very much look forward to my forthcoming visit.” Chris Heaton-Harris MP

Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant said factors such as the proposed use of a hydrogen-powered train on the route added to the benefit of creating the link, which would also improve access to the National Memorial Arboretum.