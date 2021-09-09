The Lichfield Community Games

Time is running out to book tickets to take part in the Lichfield Community Games.

The event returns to Beacon Park between noon and 5pm on 18th and 19th September.

It features a range of sports and leisure activities that are available across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The second day will also feature the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games roadshow.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for leisure and parks, said:

“It’s great to see so many of our local sports and activity clubs getting involved, and we hope lots of people will take the chance to try new things and then, if they like it, join our local clubs as new members. “And, with next year’s Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham and the surrounding area, it’s the perfect time to get a bit of inspiration and discover new ways to keep fit and active.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Tickets cost £2.50 and can be booked at www.trybooking.co.uk/BDFR.