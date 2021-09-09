Lichfield City FC continued their unbeaten start to their league campaign with a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Casuals.

Lichfield City FC

The result sees Ivor Green’s men go second in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

An even start saw City keeper James Beeson forced into some early saves while skipper Kyle Patterson saw a shot blocked.

Max Dixon also sent an effort wide before Luke Childs was denied by a smart save from the visiting keeper.

The chances kept coming as Dixon looked to find Reg Smith who was slid in to finish but was agonisingly close to making contact.

The breakthrough was coming and it eventually arrived when a strong spell of possession saw the ball reach Dan Lomas who lashed strike in off the post.

Lichfield looked to double their advantage with Smith’s header well held.

The second half saw the second City goal arrive when Smith slotted past the keeper after a Christian Blanchette cross.

Childs sent a strike wide and a Smith lob also missed the target as Lichfield went in search of a third goal.

Dixon looked to have netted with a well-struck half-volley, but the keeper produced a fine save to deny him, while the woodwork prevented Smith from netting his second of the game.

Casuals pushed forward as they looked to find a way back into the game, but it was City who continued to carve out chances as Smith saw a shot pushed onto the post.

He repeated the trick shortly afterwards when the woodwork again denied the Lichfield man but this time Dixon was on hand to lash home the rebound and wrap up the three points.