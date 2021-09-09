Police are warning people to be on their guard after a bogus caller stole £450 in Hopwas.

The incident happened at 1.20pm on 3rd September on Nursery Lane in Hopwas.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The victim reported handing over her bank card to a door-to-door salesman dressed in dark clothing, carrying a dark holdall. “The offender was travelling in a grey Vauxhall Corsa, the partial number plate of which is VN59, with another person waiting in the driver’s seat while he approached front doors. “The victim had agreed to purchase some dish cloths from the offender when she gave him her card. “A total of £450 was later reported stolen.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 388 of 3rd September.