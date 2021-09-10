The Gran Tour book

The story of one man’s coach holidays with the older generation will be explored at a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Ben Aitken will discuss his book The Gran Tour: Travels with My Elders at The Hub at St Mary’s on Sunday (12th September).

A spokesperson said:

“When Ben learnt that his gran had enjoyed a four-night holiday including four three-course dinners, four cooked breakfasts, four games of bingo, a pair of excursions, 16 pints of lager and luxury return coach travel, all for £100, he signed himself up – six times over. “Good value aside, what Ben was really after was the company of his elders – those with more chapters under their belt, with the wisdom granted by experience, the candour gifted by time, and the hard-earned ability to live each day like it’s nearly their last.”

Tickets are £10 for the talk, which starts at 12.45pm. To book visit the Lichfield Literature Festival website.