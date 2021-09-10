Lichfield has been recognised for efforts to become a safe and supportive place for people living with dementia.

The city has been recognised by the Alzheimer’s Society by being given the ‘Working to Become Dementia Friendly’ status for 2021.

Dementia-friendly communities are identified as places where people are aware of and understand dementia and can support those who want to continue living in a city, town or village.

Lichfield has now become one of 400 recognised communities with the status across England and Wales.

A spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Society said:

An activity taking place at the Lichfield Memory Cafe

“Organisations such as Lichfield Library, Love To Move, MHA, Freedom Leisure, Lichfield Garrick and many local churches have a played a part in creating communities where people with dementia feel active, engaged and valued. “An invaluable group which has helped to make Lichfield a dementia-friendly community has been the local Memory Café, supported by Home Instead in partnership with Churches Together, which runs a weekly gathering where people can come together in a supporting friendly environment, with others that are in similar circumstances.” Alzheimer’s Society spokesperson

The charity said more than 3,700 people in Lichfield have signed up to become Dementia Friends.

Pam, who lives with dementia in the city, said:

“As a person with dementia I am pleased to have the opportunity to access a great number of local services including the Memory Café and dementia day care twice a week provided by MHA. “Lichfield Dementia Friendly Communities group is doing fantastic work to make the city a better place for people like me – I really appreciate that.” Pam

For more details on how to get involved visit Lichfield Dementia-Friendly Community on Facebook.