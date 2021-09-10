Councillors have been told “it won’t be a bad thing” if more houses are built across Lichfield and Burntwood than originally planned.

Around 10,000 new properties are proposed across the district going forward.

During a planning committee debate at Lichfield District Council about backland development in Burntwood earlier this week, Cllr Rob Birch said the town had already met its share of the housing target laid out in the local authority’s own policies.

But a planning officer said that the headline figure – and the breakdown of where they would be distributed – did not represent a fixed cap on the number of homes that would be built.

“Core Policy 6 sets out the council’s plan to deliver at least 10,030 homes across the district and sets out broadly where these homes will be. “That’s not a maximum number, so if we’ve hit that target in Burntwood then that is great, we’re delivering what the Local Plan is setting out to do. “However, if we are exceeding it then that isn’t a bad thing either.” Lichfield District Council planning officer

The comments were made as part of a debate into proposals to build a new bungalow in the back garden of an existing property.

Cllr Birch said considerations beyond just housing targets needed to be made when considering the long term impact of proposals to build new homes in such a manner.