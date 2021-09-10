The county’s deputy chief fire officer is set to be promoted after being put forward for the top role by the Staffordshire Commissioner.
The appointment of Rob Barber as chief fire officer will be considered at a Police, Fire and Crime Panel on 12th October.
He was confirmed as the preferred candidate by Commissioner Ben Adams after a two day interview process.
A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Commissioner’s office said:
“The Police, Fire and Crime Panel will consider the criteria used to assess the suitability of the candidate for the appointment, why the candidate satisfies those criteria, and the terms and conditions on which the candidate is to be appointed.
“They will then make a recommendation to the commissioner of their support – or not – for the preferred candidate.”