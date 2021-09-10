Young people in Lichfield are being invited to try their hand at table tennis with free coaching sessions.

Taking place at King Edward VI School, the Lichfield Table Tennis Club sessions will run from 6pm to 7pm on Mondays from next week (13th September).

The coaching is aimed at youngsters aged nine to 19 and is being fined thanks to sponsorship from the Swinfen Broun Charitable Trust.

A spokesperson said:

“The sessions will be staffed by Table Tennis England coaches including local former England international Diane St Ledger. “There is no need to register in advance – just turn up on any Monday night and we guarantee a warm welcome.” Lichfield Table Tennis Club spokesperson

Paid adult coaching sessions are also available from 7pm to 9.30pm. For more details on coaching with Lichfield Table Tennis Club call Di on 07939 191560 or Ian on 07714 423267.