Members of a Hammerwich community group have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries.

Hammerwich Gardening Guild chairman Ronald Cope and his wife Jean clocked up the milestone at the same time as the group’s secretary Sandra Cope and her husband Roy also reached their golden anniversary.

A spokesperson said:

“The guild honoured both couples with bubbly, cakes and a huge vote of thanks for all their commitment. “Roland also celebrated by winning all the runner bean competition, with Sandra winning the Amarillis prize.” Hammerwich Garden Guild spokesperson

The guild meets monthly and features a regular schedule of guest speakers, with Sandon Hall’s head gardener scheduled to talk to the group next year.

For more details about the guild’s activities, email sancope@icloud.com.