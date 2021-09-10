A Lichfield retailer has thanked shoppers for helping to raise almost £32,000 to prevent families going hungry over the summer holiday.

An initiative at Central England Co-op saw the 10% of the sale of Fairtrade bananas donated to FareShare Midlands.

Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op’s corporate responsibility manager, said:

“We are so delighted to see the generosity of our customers and members shine through once again by raising almost £32,000 for FareShare Midlands at a time when it continues to receive such high levels of demand. “Our long-standing relationship with FareShare has had a life-changing impact for people in our communities in the years we have been working together and as the demand for support continues to grow during these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with them to help those in need. “By making the choice to buy some of our fantastic Fairtrade bananas over the summer holidays our shoppers have given a boost to so many families in need in their own communities.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

Simone Connolly, director for FareShare Midlands said: