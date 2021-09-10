Lichfield Household Waste Recycling Centre

A partnership that sees items donated to household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood used to boost a charity is being extended.

The link-up sees around 150,000 items are collected each year across Staffordshire for Katharine House Hospice.

An agreement has been reached to extend the agreement until 2023.

Councillors will meet next week to explore how the scheme can be extended with the possibility of benefiting more charities.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, Cllr Simon Tagg, said: