A partnership that sees items donated to household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood used to boost a charity is being extended.
The link-up sees around 150,000 items are collected each year across Staffordshire for Katharine House Hospice.
An agreement has been reached to extend the agreement until 2023.
Councillors will meet next week to explore how the scheme can be extended with the possibility of benefiting more charities.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, Cllr Simon Tagg, said:
“We’re pleased that through our household waste recycling centres we are able to support a Staffordshire charity which does an invaluable job in our communities.
“We look forward to continuing this partnership until 2023 and hope the number of items it can sell increases in that time. I’d urge people to consider bringing unwanted or unused household items to one of our centres.
“When this arrangement is reviewed, there is the potential to work with more charities in the future.”Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council