Richard and Adam Johnson

A sibling singing duo will showcase their talents in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Britain’s Got Talent finalists Richard and Adam Johnson will perform in the city on 18th September.

The Welsh duo found fame in the 2013 edition of the TV show and have since gone on to record two number one albums and perform around the globe.

Tickets for their show in Lichfield are £25.50 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.