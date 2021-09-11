Councillors have been urged to rethink plans to build a new leisure centre on a park in Lichfield.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Proposals have been put forward to put the long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre on Stychbrook Park.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet this week revealed that the facility would not include a sports hall or indoor courts for squash.

Lichfield Civic Society said the local authority needed to look again at the proposals.

“Stychbrook Park for a leisure centre, but no sports hall and therefore no provision for team games? This proposal requires a rethink. “At the very least, clubs will want reassurance about where they can continue playing indoor team games.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The meeting saw councillors reassured that the design of the proposed leisure centre would allow for additional elements to be added on in future.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said it was crucial that participants in some sports were not forgotten.

“We should be all inclusive. I understand the economics behind it, but we had our wishlist including badminton and squash courts and it then gets dwindled down. “Yes, we have a new facility but it’s important we look after our minority sports as well. “I am encouraged that we have the space and that possibility further down the line these elements will be considered.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The initial proposals were scaled back in a bid to reduce the funding gap for the project.

Lichfield District Council has already pledged £5million to support the new facility, but the meeting this week was told even with the reduced scheme, £6.65million of funding would still need to be sourced to make the project a reality.

Cllr Liz Little

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, said the task group set up to look at the new leisure centre proposals had recognised why some elements could not be included in the initial build.