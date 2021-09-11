A former air stewardess from Kings Bromley has spoken of how the 9/11 attacks changed life for crews across the globe.

The 20th anniversary of the attacks will reignite memories of the two planes crashing into the World Trade Centre in New York.

Vikki Spencer-Kibble was one of thousands of plane crews who were in the skies on that fateful day.

Vikki Spencer-Kibble

“I was flying on 9/11 and remember coming into the crew room at Birmingham and seeing the horrific footage unfold, post-flight. “There were cabin crew legends on that fateful day. “It was a heart-crashing moment of realisation that being cabin crew was truly a unique job – one that I loved and still miss now.” Vikki Spencer-Kibble

Watching the horrors unfold on the other side of the Atlantic also brought back memories of happier times spent in the Big Apple four years earlier.

Vikki and Carl in New York

“My late husband Carl and I ended our whirlwind around the world wedding trip in New York. “It was an incredible dream trip and we visited the Twin Towers – it was on that day that I also found out I was being made a permanent flight attended at Air 2000m which later became First Choice and Tui. It really was the most incredible perfect ending to a sensational and life-changing world wedding trip. “But 9/11 shattered my recollection of a joyful time in New York.” Vikki Spencer-Kibble

Since retiring from the skies, Vikki has retrained as a clinical rapid hypnotherapist and transformational therapist specialising in dealing with issues around fears of flying.

She said her former career in the air had helped her support current clients by explaining the measures taken to ensure safety and the hard work that goes into looking after passengers in the sky.