Lichfield City FC continued their impressive start to the season with a victory in the FA Vase.

Ivor Green’s side weren’t at their best throughout the 90 minutes, but showed their determination to get the better of FC Stratford.

City were given an early scare when a header went narrowly wide of the upright as the visitors got off to a bright start.

Lichfield gradually worked their way into the game and might have taken the lead when Max Dixon created a chance for Christian Blanchette who rounded the keeper only for a defender to clear the danger.

Stratford might have felt they should have taken the lead when a cross was volleyed over the bar.

If City failed to hit the heights of recent weeks in the first half, the second period was a different story as they took the lead when Liam Holt’s free kick found Dixon to score.

The visitors tried to hit back but were denied when home keeper James Beeson kept a header out.

Dixon almost added his second of the game at the other end but was denied by a smart save.

Lichfield did double their advantage after a Holt set piece again created an opportunity as Luke Childs lashed home from the edge of the box.

But the game was far from over as a contest as Jamie Elkes cleared one from under his own bar, while Beeson was also forced to punch away a free kick.

Stratford’s endeavours were rewarded when Max Black was penalised for a challenge in the area and Levi Steele stepped up to convert the resulting spot kick.

But Lichfield were able to avoid letting their lead slip as they booked their spot in the next round of the FA Vase.