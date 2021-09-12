A commemorative bench has been unveiled in Burntwood in memory to locals who have lost their lives to breast cancer.

Pauline Walker, Mags Davies, Michael Fabricant, Marie Hiley, and Linda Griffith

Michael Fabricant helped to carry out the official unveiling of the bench and sensory garden at the Burntwood Memorial Institute yesterday (11th September).

The Conservative MP said:

“Cancer need not be a killer – especially if it is caught early. So women should check their breasts regularly for any lumps or abnormalities and men should check their bits and pieces too. “But sadly, still too many die from breast cancer and that is why this commemorative bench is here.” Michael Fabricant MP

Burntwood Breast Care was founded by Marie Hiley and Pauline Walker in 2009.

They met in the chemotherapy department at Queen’s Hospital in Burton while undergoing treatment.

Linda Griffith, the current chair of the group, said:

“As with most similar groups, we have lost several of our friends over the years and miss them dreadfully. “The names of our lost sisters are beautifully displayed on our memorial bench. “We invite family and friends to come along to sit and reflect on the lives of their loved ones and hopefully feel at peace.” Linda Griffith, Burntwood Breast Care

The group meets every third Wednesday of the month at the Burntwood Memorial Institute on Rugeley Road.