The Lichfield Jazz sessions return when the Callum Roxborough Quartet perform in the city.

Callum Roxborough

They will be at the Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street on Wednesday (15th September).

Callum will be joined by guitarist Tom Morgan, drummer Dave Tandy and Nick Dewhurst on bass guitar.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“After a roof-raising Blues and Jazz Festival, we are excited about our new jazz season at the Cathedral Hotel. “We have national names as well as the very popular Christmas Jazz concert coming up.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be bought on the Lichfield Arts website.