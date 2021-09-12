A bumper crowd were treated to a seven-goal thriller as Chasetown FC won 4-3 at Ilkeston.

Action from Ilkeston v Chasetown. Picture: Paul Mullins

The hosts made the game free to enter – and almost 1,800 fans turned out to witness a fantastic encounter.

Ilkeston made the faster start as Billy Bennett forced a Curtis Pond save inside the first few minutes.

The home side taking the lead was no surprise when Remaye Campbell was afforded acres of space in the penalty area to slot home.

Ilkeston continued to be in control of the encounter and had strong penalty claims for a handball turned down.

Eventually, Chasetown worked their way into the game and Joey Butlin and then Ryan Wynter sent efforts wide.

Four minutes before half time, the Scholars deservedly levelled the game. Skipper Danny O’Callaghan cushioned a header into the path of Butlin who fired home from inside the six yard box.

Ilkeston were their own worst enemies as they gifted Chasetown the lead. Goalkeeper Ross Durrant came out his area and pressure from Aaron Ashford created an opening for Butlin who netted from ten yards.

Another defensive mix up allowed Liam Kirton time to set up Jack Langston who looped the ball into an empty net.

That lead was short lived though. Campbell netted his second with a header from a corner and then Charlie Wakefield made it 3-3 a minute later when he beat the offside trap and fired past Pond.

But Chasetown took the lead again when Langston’s corner found O’Callaghan who smashed it home for 4-3.