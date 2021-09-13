Adventurers with a head for heights are being given the chance to take on a charity challenge in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity will host an abseil fundraiser at the Custard Factory in Birmingham on 9th October.

It follows a previous staging of the event in 2019. Among those who took part on that occasion was Claire Barton from Lichfield.

Claire Barton taking on the St Giles Hospice abseil challenge in 2019

She took on the challenge while her father David Chandler was receiving end of life care at the hospice.

“I’m absolutely terrified of heights but when I was standing there at the top I thought ‘I’m so scared, but I’m doing this for my Dad’. “Even now, I feel so happy that I did it and could tell my Dad about it, rather than waiting until later when he had passed away. We were able to raise nearly £1,500 for St Giles. “I never dreamed that our family would need St Giles, but we would never have made it through Dad’s illness without them and I want it to stay there for the people who are going to need it in the future.” Claire Barton

Entry to the event is £25, with a minimum sponsorship target of £75.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re thrilled to be running our abseil challenge again and we’d like to invite intrepid supporters to join us to turn the Green Man Wall orange as we descend one of the tallest buildings in Birmingham. “You don’t need any training or special skills – just bring your bravery. “You’ll enjoy unique views of Selfridges, the Bullring and the Birmingham skyline and your fundraising will make a big difference to local people, and their families, living with a terminal illness. “Invite your friends and family along to take part or to cheer you on and you can all join in the celebrations afterwards. “Not only will this adrenaline-fueled charity challenge take you to new heights for St Giles, but local businesses will be offering a range of different discounts to our brave participants to make your day extra special.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

For further information visit www.stgileshospice.com/abseil, call 01543 432538, or email fundraising@stgileshospice.com.