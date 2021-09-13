A train at Lichfield City station

Passengers on the cross city line in Lichfield will be treated to a musical journey as part of a warm up for the L2F Festival.

The Lichfield Arts Folk Train will take place on 29th September and see musicians and singers performing on the 19.50pm service from Lichfield Trent Valley.

They will then head to the Three Tuns pub in Sutton Codlfield before returning on the train to Lichfield at 10.30pm.

The event is free, apart from the cost of a train ticket.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“When we last ran the Folk Train back in the halcyon days of 2019, it was a great night with revelry, spirited singing and playing from the many musicians who joined us for the evening. “If you have a guitar, a squeezebox, even an old washboard lying around, please bring it with you, and join us for a night of adventure and music.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The event is a warm-up for L2F which takes place in October. For more details visit the Lichfield Arts website.