An appeal has been launched after burglars targeted a property in Lichfield.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on 10th September on Seward Close.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two offenders entered the property through the side gate and then they have made an untidy search.

“They gained entry from the window and left the same way. CCTV shows offenders run down the road and then turn left on Quarry Hills Lane. “

