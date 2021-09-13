Changes to recycling collections in Lichfield and Burntwood have been approved by councillors.

Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council have agreed to move to dual-stream recycling – which will see card and paper collected in new blue bags – from April 2022.

Cans, bottles and plastic will continue to be collected in blue bins, but the new bags will be required for other recycling items.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said: