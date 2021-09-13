Changes to recycling collections in Lichfield and Burntwood have been approved by councillors.
Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council have agreed to move to dual-stream recycling – which will see card and paper collected in new blue bags – from April 2022.
Cans, bottles and plastic will continue to be collected in blue bins, but the new bags will be required for other recycling items.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said:
“I am pleased both councils have agreed to the funding arrangements proposed this week, as it means we can move forward with the introduction of a dual stream service and improve the quality of the recycling we collect.
“Local households will receive a bag, or in some rural areas an extra blue bin, and from next April we will ask them to separate out their paper and card into the bags, while using their original blue bins for all their other recycling.
“Locally both Newcastle and Stafford have made this change and the system is working well. I also understand other Staffordshire local authorities are intending to make this move along with us.
“This is a fairly big change, so we are setting up a member task group to help launch the new service, which will include how best to roll it out to local households and promote the changes widely so all our residents are well prepared in advance.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
I still think you should look at how Wales do their recycling. It is great. Simple clean & efficient. We hardly had any waste in our black bin as food waste was also recycled into small brown bins. They did However collect the recycling EVERY WEEK.
I live in a highrise block of flats in tamworth. Currently we have a shoot on esch floor to put recycling down on a monday. The rest of the week its for general waste. How are we supposed to deal with the new blue bag system for recycling paper and card. Hope someone has thought about this at tamworth council.
More single-use plastic to separate recycling?
who continues to vote for these loons?!
The blue bags are a pain but they say it helps with recycling ? Small bin inside the blue bin was a better idea for residents but they have now gone. Sometimes think we are doing the councils job for them?
Why have plastic bags to fill with cardboard and paper when plastic has to go in the blue bin?
Have Cllrs ever tried putting cardboard packaging into bags? The bags split…
I am happy to split the recycling but in the name of all that’s sensible and obvious, why not give households a hard plastic bin, smaller than blue maybe but that would be sending a better message for a greener environment. *rolls eyes.
Simple question…… are the Blue Bags made of plastic?….. surely Blue Paper Bags would make more sense
Rain, wind…… I remember when we had the small green boxes and we paid for 2 black lids, drilled a hole and attached string to stop the lids from becoming flying missiles (still got them) The boxes were across and down the road in the wind and rain, we squashed the cans and tins…. most people didn’t, got fed up with collecting tins and cans and plastic from around our car.
Will the people who buy a lot of items on line have to buy extra bags for their cardboard or have to pick more bags up from the council offices,
Yes, good point, I made an assumption that bags will be plastic.
@Lichfield Live, can Cllr Yeates make a clarification about this do you think?
Paper bags though, will get soggy and split in the winter months, I still think a one-off hard plastic container will be more sustainable for the long term.
We can only hope that the idea of having people put paper and cardboard in bags and leaving them out on the street for collection is less hopelessly impractical in practice than it sounds. Perhaps the refuse collectors will collect wet paper and cardboard, unlike another scheme I’ve experienced, because it sounds like there is going to be a lot of wet paper and cardboard. Perhaps the refuse collectors will gather up the paper and cardboard that has been blown around the streets after being put out for collection.
Everyone has a convenient space in their kitchen or somewhere out of the way to keep these extra bags and put the paper and cardboard in them, right? No, me neither.
I wonder if “working well” elsewhere is something residents would agree with.
