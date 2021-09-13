Christmas has come early for shoppers after a Lichfield retailer began selling mince pies.

Central England Co-op said customer demand had led to the decision to stock the festive treats in store earlier than usual.

Store manager Natalie Smith said:

“For months now our colleagues have been inundated with requests for when our Christmas products will be on sale, especially mince pies.

“While we know that hearing about anything festive related this early is not for everyone, for some they cannot wait so we have decided to give people what they wanted and put them on sale early.

“I have no doubt that mince pies and anything else Christmas related will fly off the shelves now that it is available, especially during these uncertain times when people need and deserve a boost.”

Natalie Smith, Central England Co-op