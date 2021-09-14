Drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded about the need to stay safe on the roads as part of a national campaign.

Cllr David Williams

Project Edward – Every Day Without A Road Death – began yesterday (13th September) and will run until Friday.

It is being backed by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership and offers tips for drivers on staying safe. The campaign also coincides with National Safe Speeds Day tomorrow.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is an important campaign that helps remind drivers of the importance of safe driving and how by all taking extra care on the roads we can help reduce the number of collisions and keep all road users safe.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Daniel Jellyman, cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage, added: