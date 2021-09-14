A community organisation says it is looking for people to step forward and help prevent the “piecemeal erosion of the historic core” of Lichfield.

The president of Lichfield Civic Society made the appeal to members to take on senior rules as he prepares to stand down from the committee.

Roger Hockney said that while the group’s work had changed over its history, the role it plays remains as important as ever.

“In its 60 years, the priorities of the society have evolved. This has been partly due to changes in legislation covering planning and conservation and partly because things that the society initiated or led have now been taken on by other organisations “Sixty years after the society’s formation, Lichfield faces more challenges than ever, including relentless pressure for more housing and piecemeal erosion of the historic core, so a refreshed and revitalised civic society is surely essential.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

Mr Hockney said he would be standing down as president at the society’s AGM in February 2022 and relinquishing his place on the committee along with two others.

In a letter to members he highlighted how new blood was now needed to take the group forward.

“Four current members of the committee have indicated a willingness to stand for re-election but clearly, they are going to need fresh faces to join them if the society is to continue to be viable. “I and my colleagues have, in the last few years, made several appeals to the membership for volunteers to step forward and stand for election to the committee or to offer informal help, perhaps by way of joining a task group. But to date this has resulted in only one new committee member. “You should see the situation as an opportunity to rethink the role of the society to meet contemporary needs, with fresh thinking being brought to a revitalised committee. “The society’s priorities must be those that the membership want, so please play your part.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

For more details, visit the Lichfield Civic Society website.