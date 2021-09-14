Coronavirus cases across Staffordshire remain “worryingly” higher than the national average, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

The comments came as the Government outlined plans to deal with Covid-19 over the winter.

It includes maximising vaccine take up and booster doses, continuing with testing and encouraging people to wear facemarks in crowded areas.

But ministers have also drawn up a ‘Plan B’ of tougher measures – including vaccine passports and work from home orders – that could be implemented to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed if cases spike.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important people recognised the need to help keep coronavirus cases down to prevent additional restrictions being introduced.

Cllr Alan White