Coronavirus cases across Staffordshire remain “worryingly” higher than the national average, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.
The comments came as the Government outlined plans to deal with Covid-19 over the winter.
It includes maximising vaccine take up and booster doses, continuing with testing and encouraging people to wear facemarks in crowded areas.
But ministers have also drawn up a ‘Plan B’ of tougher measures – including vaccine passports and work from home orders – that could be implemented to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed if cases spike.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important people recognised the need to help keep coronavirus cases down to prevent additional restrictions being introduced.
“In Staffordshire we all pulled together at the height of the pandemic and it has been fantastic to see the county gradually reopen and us once again been able to enjoy meeting up with friends and family and getting out an about – things which we previously took for granted.
“However, Covid is still with us and the impact it can have lives and potentially on livelihoods is still real.
“Here in Staffordshire cases are worrying still higher than the both the national and West Midlands average.
“The vaccine has been a game changer and remains at the heart of the Government’s plans to get us through this next winter.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Don’t know about the rest of Staffordshire but Lichfied has made huge efforts to spread covid. The food festival was wall to wall people. Had to get to the chemist and Dam street was so crowded you could only shuffle along.
We have had a lot of events here lately so why the surprise?
