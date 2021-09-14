Time is running out for care home workers in Lichfield and Burntwood to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before a legal deadline.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Government’s new regulations mean that all staff aged 18 or over who are not medically exempt must be fully vaccinated by 11th November.

To make this deadline, they must have their first jab by Thursday (11th November) in order to allow for the eight week gap between doses.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s vital that care homes are as safe as possible for the staff working in them and the people they care for. “Vaccination is the best way that care home workers can keep themselves and residents safe, so I’m delighted to see the large numbers getting their first and second jabs in Staffordshire. “To those care home staff yet to have their first jab, please make sure you get it by Thursday so you can meet the legal requirements in time.” Cllr Johnny McMahon

Vaccines can be booked via the NHS national booking system or by calling 119.