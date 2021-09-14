The judge of a Lichfield Camera Club competition has admitted it was difficult to pick a winner due to the high standard of entries.

Gannet by Kevin Terry

The first contest of the new season was overseen by John Haines.

He said decided on winners was tough.

“Any number of entries could have qualified for an award. In the end it comes down to personal preference and one has to accept that some excellent images will miss out.” John Haines

Kevin Terry took the top two awards in the beginners and intermediate section with Lovers on Wilderness Beach and his image of a gannet in flight.

In the advanced section, club chairman Darron Matthews took the honours with his macro shots of shield bugs and a blue-tailed damselfly.

Fox Glacier and Moraine by Ed Simpson

Love on Wilderness Beach by Kevin Terry

At the break of dawn by Ivan Shaw

The Train Yard by Annette Keatley

Fog over Westminster Bridge by Dean Borgazzi

Parachutes by Rob Ings

Peony by Sandra Morgan

F15 Eagle over the Welsh hills by Joe Anderson

Shield Bugs Paired on Corncockle by Darron Matthews

Male Blue Tailed Damselfly on Poppy Seed Head by Darron Matthews

Gannet by Kevin Terry

Orange Beak by Lily Pavey

For more details visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.