The judge of a Lichfield Camera Club competition has admitted it was difficult to pick a winner due to the high standard of entries.
The first contest of the new season was overseen by John Haines.
He said decided on winners was tough.
“Any number of entries could have qualified for an award. In the end it comes down to personal preference and one has to accept that some excellent images will miss out.”John Haines
Kevin Terry took the top two awards in the beginners and intermediate section with Lovers on Wilderness Beach and his image of a gannet in flight.
In the advanced section, club chairman Darron Matthews took the honours with his macro shots of shield bugs and a blue-tailed damselfly.
