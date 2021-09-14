A Lichfield comic will be back on stage in the city for the first time in two years next month.

Sheila McMahon will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 9th October.

The comedienne – who is also a mental health counsellor – says her show will be a “group therapy session” to help make sense of the pandemic, but with plenty of laughs thrown in.

“I really think we just need to stop and take stock of what has happened over the last year and a half, to give ourselves time to reflect and process. “What’s happened wasn’t anything we could have foreseen, it happened to us, and it was a shock. “I think a lot of people have just been on autopilot and in survival mode and from that comes a danger of suffering from PTSD if they don’t stop to process and make sense of what has been an emotional rollercoaster. “So, expect this show to be one big group therapy session to reflect over the last 19 months, to cry, laugh and create new perspectives on moving forward.” Sheila McMahon

Tickets are £18 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.