A marathon fundraising challenge is helping to build a new outdoor feature at a Lichfield school.

The pond area at Saxon Hill Academy

Anna Stanley will line up for the London Marathon on on 3rd October.

She is hoping to raise £300 to help build a new pond area at Saxon Hill Academy.

“Friends of Saxon Hill have helped raise money to complete the first stage of the the project which was building the Pond over the summer holiday period with the help of two charities and a donation from a local company. “The second stage is to now raise money to help put vegetation and plants into the pond and brighten up the area as we are trying to create a sensory garden feel within the forest school area.” Anna Stanley

Anna said she was “overwhelmed” by the support she has already received which have seen her pass the halfway mark of the fundraising target.

“I’ve completed my last long run of 21.4 miles in three hours, so I should cross the finish line in approximately four hours – hopefully fit and well and able to walk the next day!” Anna Stanley

People can donate via Anna’s online fundraising page.