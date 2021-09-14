People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard against a new text message scam.

The bogus communication directs people to a link claiming to be the way to avoid fees for the NHS Covid pass.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards, said people should to ignore any text messages asking for personal or financial information.

Officers are reminding people who receive a text message that seems suspicious in any way, or one that asks for personal or financial details to ignore it and to report it to Citizens Advice.

“This is the latest in a long list of scams we’ve seen over the past 18 months where criminals try to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to steal people’s personal details. “Like many other scams through text message, criminals try and trick you into clicking on a fake website where they try and get your personal bank account details. “The text may appear genuine but please don’t fall for it. If in doubt, check with a friend or a family member. “Scammers are experts at impersonating organisations and in some cases they will spend time researching you for their scams, hoping you’ll let your guard down for just a moment. “Any kind of unsolicited approach should start to ring alarm bells, so please stay alert and watch out for older neighbours and relatives as they can be really vulnerable to scams too.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report scams to the Action Fraud team on 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk/.