Leading folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will take to the stage as the L2F Festival gets underway in Lichfield.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman

The duo will perform at Wade Street Church on 16th October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to welcome such a stunning and well-known pairing as Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman. “Their shows are always a display in powerful vocals, focused musicianship and inventiveness – just the perfect starting concert for the 2021 L2F Festival.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked via the Lichfield Arts website.